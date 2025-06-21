Sen Wamakko’s Eye-Care Outreach Targets 5,000 Beneficiaries

Share

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has launched a medical outreach initiative aimed at providing free eye care services to over 5,000 individuals suffering from various eye conditions in Sokoto State.

The initiative, organized in collaboration with the Sokoto Vision Eye Care Centre Blindness Control Project, offers free surgeries, prescription glasses, and medications to beneficiaries across Sokoto North Senatorial District.

Speaking through the Permanent Secretary, Almustapha Abubakar Alkali, Senator Wamakko said this marks the fourth edition of the outreach in the state. He encouraged other political officeholders and affluent individuals to replicate such programs to support their communities.

He recalled the Magatakarda Foundation’s track record in medical outreach, noting that over 3,150 people benefitted in 2017, while 6,000 others received treatment in 2018. Another 6,000 individuals were treated in 2013, making this initiative a continuation of a longstanding commitment to public health.

The current outreach is focused not just on minor eye issues but also on critical conditions like glaucoma, with surgeries being provided free of charge. In addition, the Sokoto State Specialist Hospital will offer post-operative care and medication at no cost to patients.

Dr. Kamal Shuaibu Umar, head of the medical team, commended Senator Wamakko for consistently supporting public health through such outreach programs.

He noted that the initiative particularly targets the less privileged and called for cooperation among beneficiaries, community members, and healthcare workers to ensure a smooth and impactful operation.

Dr. Umar stressed that programs like this are essential to improving access to healthcare, especially in underserved areas.

