Sen Uba Got It All Wrong – Soludo’s Aide

The Comments made by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra South Senatorial District on the performance of past and present Governors of the state have drawn the attention of the Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on Political Matters, Dr Alex Obiogbolu.

Sen Uba was quoted as saying that no governor of Anambra state has fully exploited or leveraged the great potentials as well as human and natural resources of the state since the creation of the state.

In his response Dr Obiogbolu contended that Uba got it all wrong and was being economical with the truth as even he, Sen Uba had applauded some months ago the good performance of Gov. Soludo adding that under the stewardship of Gov Charles Soludo in the last eighteen months, the state has witnessed phenomenal change in all sectors.

“Without the success story of the first pillar of Gov Soludo’s manifesto which is Security, Law and Order, Sen Uba and his friends would not be visiting Anambra every weekend. Remember the immense support and cooperation he received from Mr Governor to bring the level of security we have today in Nnewi, Uba’s home town, You can see that most towns as well as Onitsha commercial town are now rid of the touts and urchins that hither to turned our state to a departure lounge”.

Obiogbolu stated that either Sen Uba was trying to rabble rouse his co-travellers to APC, otherwise, it was very clear to even the blind that the transformation on the road infrastructure with over 400kms of roads awarded and undergoing construction within 18 months of the administration, a feat not achieved by any.

“Just a few months ago, the same Senator was in full public glare commending Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

Even if he is not a woman, has he not heard of the Free Antenatal, Free delivery with Telemedicine introduced at all 326 Primary Health centers and their re-equipment?

I want to believe that Sen Ifeanyi Uba is in the know about the free education at primary and junior secondary schools that have dramatically increased pupil enrolment.

Could it be that the Senator has this intention of stopping all these, and taking us back to those periods of No teachers in Schools, No doctors in hospitals, and non-payment of salaries? Obiogbolu stressed.

“Since inception, Gov Charles Soludo with limited resources has been able to provide all these and even include big-ticket projects such as the Solution fun city, an entertainment and amusement paradise, Ogboji Industrial City whose sites and services are on course, the largest pharmaceutical warehouse in West Africa, and the Export Emporium. Okpoko and Fegge are witnessing General Hospitals that they had never seen.”

“How else do you qualify a focused government, when it employs 5,000 teachers, is in the process of recruiting another 3,000 teachers, trains 20,000 youths on digital skills, in the process of training 5,000 on coding, trains and empowers 5,000 youths with 2 billion take-off grant with another 2 billion available as a loan? Sen Uba may require solution glasses to aid his political sight otherwise he definitely shall misstep”.

Obiogbolu further noted that the various multinational corporations that have entered into Memoranda Of Understand with the state government are a first line charge of the Anambra state government in assisting local content exploitation and giving small and medium-scale Industries the much-needed impetus to up their standards of productivity.

“Much as we as a government would not want to be distracted by joining issues with Sen Ifeanyi Uba it is indeed instructive that we clear the air on those submissions and set the records straight,” he said.