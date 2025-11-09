Sen Ningi To Declare Open 10th Senate President’s U-18 Unity Football Tourney

The 2nd edition of the 10th Senate President’s U-18 Unity Football Tournament kicks off tomorrow, November 10, 2025, at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja, with Senator Abdul Ningi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports Development, representing the Senate President, His Excellency Godswill Akpabio, as the Guest of Honour.

The tournament will feature an exciting match between Elegant Angels FA, Akwa Ibom State, and Horvel Football Academy, Plateau State, at 1pm, setting the tone for the main event, which will kick off at 3pm.

The competition will run until November 16, 2025, when it will be declared closed by the Senate President at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, at 3pm.

In a statement, Hon. John Ekpenyong, Tournament Coordinator, emphasised the significance of the tournament in promoting youth development through sports, saying, “This tournament is a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents, develop their skills, and promote national unity.

We believe that sports have the power to transform lives and communities, and we are committed to supporting the development of young athletes in Nigeria.