Sen Mustapha Empowers Constituents With Poultry Farming Kits

Senator Saliu Mustapha, representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, has empowered another batch of constituents with poultry farming kits as part of his ongoing agricultural support initiative.

Beneficiaries from the four local government areas of the district received essential starter packs, including 200 day-old chicks, poultry feed, and cash support to launch their farming businesses.

Speaking during the event in Ilorin, Senator Mustapha represented by his legislative aide, Tunde Abdulkadir said the initiative is part of a wider effort to promote self-reliance through agriculture.

He explained that all beneficiaries had earlier completed a training programme in modern poultry practices facilitated by the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI).

The Senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture, emphasized that the programme aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to revamp agriculture and boost grassroots economic development.

He urged the beneficiaries to apply their new skills to establish viable and sustainable poultry businesses.

Also speaking, ARMTI’s representative, Muyiwa Michael, commended the Senator’s dedication to grassroots development. He described the programme as a life-changing opportunity for youth and women in the district.

One of the beneficiaries, Arije Funsho Abdulgafar, described the intervention as timely and impactful, noting that it would help reduce unemployment and poverty. He expressed deep gratitude to the Senator for the continued support.

Another beneficiary, Zainab Kamaldeen Ishola, said the training and kits had equipped her with both the knowledge and means to succeed in poultry farming. She thanked Senator Mustapha for his focus on youth and women empowerment.