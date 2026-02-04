Sen. Mustapha Condemns Bandit Attacks On Kwara Communities

…Calls for unity, vigilance

Senator Saliu Mustapha, representing Kwara Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, has condemned the tragic attacks on residents of Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

In a statement personally signed by him, Senator Mustapha said he received the “distressing news of the tragic attacks on innocent civilians” with deep sadness, describing the incident as a “senseless act that underscores the urgent need for unity, vigilance, and stronger community cooperation in tackling insecurity”.

Mustapaha, however, urged the residents of the affected areas and the entire state to remain calm, support security agencies, and promptly report suspicious movements to help safeguard their communities.

“On behalf of the people of Kwara Central Senatorial District, I strongly condemn these attacks and extend my heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Kaiama, HRH Alhaji Mu’azu Shehu Omar (Bagidi Kiyaru IV), the families of the victims, and everyone affected,” he said.

Senator Mustapha also commended the Kwara State Government for its swift response and proactive steps to protect citizens. He further appreciated the efforts of security agencies in combating terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminal elements threatening peace in the state.

He reaffirmed his commitment to supporting all legitimate measures aimed at restoring lasting peace, stressing that “Kwara must remain safe”.