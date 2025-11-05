Sen. Moro Condemns Killings In Benue South, Seeks End To Carnage

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District and Senate Minority Leader, Comrade Abba Moro, yesterday expressed sadness over the latest attacks by suspected herders in Ado and Ohimini local government areas of the state.

The Rijo, in Utonkon community of Ado LGA, and Anwule, in Oglewu community of Ohimini LGA, were on Tuesday, invaded by armed men, leaving in their wakes several people dead and missing, and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

Reports have it that the attackers targeted farmers who were working on their farms and villagers in their homes, killing several people with machetes and other weapons.

Senator Moro, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Emmanuel Eche’Ofun John, described the attacks as ‘barbaric and cowardly’.

He said unprovoked attacks on his constituents have been a recurrent decimal, stating that urgent interventions to nip the ugly situation in the bud should be provided by the relevant government agencies.

The Senator wondered why, for “so long that Zone ‘C’ has been under deadly attacks, nobody has been arrested and prosecuted”.

He charged security agents to be on their toes to avert future occurrences, and to ensure that those who carried out the latest dastardly acts are brought to face the full wrath of the law.

Moro condoled the families of those killed and prayed for a quick recovery for those wounded.