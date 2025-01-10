Sen Mbata Emerges President-General Of Ohanaeze

Share

Senator John Azuta Mbata from Rivers State has emerged as President General of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Worldwide.

Sen Mbata served as a member of the Senate between 1999 and 2007 and was at various times chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, member Senate Committee on Defence, Works and Housing, Women Affairs, Information, as well as Local and Foreign Debts, before retiring into full-time entrepreneurship.

Other newly elected National Officers in the Ohanaeze election that took place in Enugu on Friday include; Mr. Okey Nwadinobi (Abia), as Deputy President General; Engr. Emeka Sibudu (Anambra), Secretary General; Peter Aneke (Enugu), National Treasurer; Eze Chukwu Ezeji (IMO), National Publicity Secretary; Chief Barr Okeagu Ogada (Ebonyi), National Legal Adviser; Dan Okenyi (Delta), Deputy Not Secretary; and Bismarck Orji, Assistant National Publicity Secretary.

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mike Okiro had withdrawn from the race for President General, citing court orders.

Former Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige had moved a motion for the adoption of consensus and voice vote to elect the national officers since they were nominated by their various states and passed through the screening committee as qualified for the positions.

The motion was seconded by former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim.

The chairman of the Electoral Committee, Chief Ejimofor Onyia called the names of the candidates each and as they were elected through a voice vote.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected President General, Sen Mbata, expressed gratitude to the delegates and Igbo leaders, especially the governors of the Igbo-speaking states for finding them capable of piloting the affairs of Ndigbo at this point in history.

He promised to work with his team in consultation with Igbos at home and in the Diaspora to reposition Ohanaeze Ndigbo towards achieving its objectives of unity, and socio-political and economic development.

Earlier the Chairman of South East Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodinma stated that it was the resolve of Igbo leaders those those to be elected into the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo must be people who have a second address and supported by their home states so that people must take responsibility.

“We must work together to solve our problems by ourselves because if we don’t, nobody will solve it for us.

“It is our desire that Ohanaeze must be funded… It will require the support of all states involved, more so because of the harsh economic climate,” he said.

Earlier, the host, Governor of Enugu state, Dr Peter Mbah while welcoming the delegates and Igbo leaders to Enugu State, noted that the election of the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo offers a little room for introspection about the leadership and other challenges facing the Igbo race.

“Ohanaeze represents the soul of our people strongly anchored on the fact that we are stronger together…

“The socio-political and economic circumstances that gave birth to Ohanaeze in the 70s are still relevant today… Our forebears were statesmen who rose above partisanship. We will achieve greater goals when we speak with one voice,” he said.

The outgone President General, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu stated that by the time he emerged as a replacement for the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, he had only 27 days to function and he tried to build on and expand the initiatives of his predecessors.

He noted that he introduced two major reforms by way of Executive Orders, including membership registration and the Presidential Advisory Council.

He said that Igbos are the leading light in Africa and for that to continue, Ohanaeze leadership should be peopled by men and women of sterling quality as well as a strong and noble character.

The Ohanaeze General Assembly was attended by delegates from the seven Igbo states of Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Ebonui, Delta and Rivera State, as well as delegates from the Diaspora.

Dignitaries present include: Governors of Enugu, Peter Mbah; Imo, Hooe Uzodinma; Anambra, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Abia, Alex Otti; and Ebonyi, Francis Nwifuru, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Emmanuel Echiegu.

Others are, former Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige, former Senate President, Sen Adolphus Wabara; Sen Ben Obi, Sen Victor Umeh, and former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, among others.

