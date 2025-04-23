Share

Senator Lawal Adamu has attracted constituency projects worth N2.66 billion to the Kaduna Central Senatorial District for the 2025 fiscal year, in a move aimed at addressing critical developmental needs across multiple sectors.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by his Director-General, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi (popularly known as Yaron Kirki), who noted that the projects will be implemented by five key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

According to the breakdown, the allocation across MDAs is as follows; Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation – N1.45 billion, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security – N1 billion, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) – N100 million, Federal Ministry of Environment – N59 million, Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development – N50 million

The comprehensive list of projects includes the provision of solar-powered boreholes in communities such as Rigachikun, Unguwar Rimi, and Sabuwar Unguwar Mu’azu (N100 million), additional solar boreholes in selected areas (N200 million), and the supply of transformers to boost electricity access in various communities (N400 million).

Also featured are medical outreach programs (N200 million), distribution of fertilizers to farmers (N200 million), and the construction of key roads across Local Government Areas, including; Sir Gbagy Street, Chikun LGA – N155 million, Fulani Road by Gayan Road, Nassarawa, Chikun LGA – N155 million, Rahma Close behind GT Bank, Kaduna South LGA – N155 million, Ashapa Street, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna South LGA – N155 million, Luwaw Road by Accra Road, Unguwan Rimi, Kaduna North LGA – N155 million, Shagari Road, Badarawa, Kaduna North LGA – N155 million, Kaya Road (Stores), Giwa LGA (Erosion Control and 1km Road Construction) – N160 million, Hysaed Close Road, Kajuru Town, Kajuru LGA – N155 million, Dattawa Road North Rigasa by Masallaci, Igabi LGA – N155 million

In addition to physical infrastructure, the projects also include; Provision of solar streetlights in Kaduna South – N50 million, Training and empowerment on modern mining processes – N50 million, Construction of solar-powered borehole for climate change adaptation – N18.5 million, Community-based solid waste management initiative – N40 million

Senator Adamu emphasized that the projects are a demonstration of his commitment to equitable and inclusive development. He further assured that implementation will be monitored closely, with stakeholder participation encouraged to ensure transparency, accountability, and community ownership.

“These interventions reflect our focus on addressing immediate needs while investing in long-term sustainable development,” he said.

