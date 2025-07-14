Former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District Simon Bako Lalong has received with shock and sadness the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari at the age of 82.

Senator Lalong in a Press statement signed and issued by his Media said the death of the former President is a huge loss to the nation as he spent his life working hard to ensure the unity, peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

Lalong said the former President lived a life of service, patriotism, integrity and sacrifice throughout his years of public service.

He acknowledged that the former President proved his faith and loyalty to Nigeria during his years in the Nigerian Army where he rose to become the head of State.

According to Lalong , Former President Buhari was a democrat who demonstrated his confidence and passion for the nation when he contested elections severally before eventually emerging successful in 2025.

The former Plateau Governor says he enjoyed close working relationship with the former President during his tenure and continues to value the lessons, experience and wisdom he gained working with him.

Lalong extended his heartfelt condolences to his widow Hajiya Aisha Buhari, his children, the people and Government of Katsina State and Daura Emirate.

He also condoled with President Bola Tinubu and the nation over this great loss and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.