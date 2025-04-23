Sen Kawu Sumaila Defects To APC In Kano

Share

Senator Kawu Samaila, representing Kano South Senatorial District, has officially defected from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ending days of speculation surrounding his political alignment.

The lawmaker confirmed the move on Wednesday via a post on his official Facebook page, in which he emphasized his enduring commitment to the welfare of his constituents as the driving force behind the decision.

“Yes, it is true — the rumors regarding my defection are accurate,” Senator Samaila stated.

“All politics is local, and my primary concern has always been, and remains, the welfare of my immediate constituency. I am resolutely determined to advance the lives of my people, ensuring their needs are met and their future is secured.”

The defection signals political shift in Kano State, a strategic stronghold in Nigerian politics, and is likely to influence the region’s dynamics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Senator Samaila, known for his grassroots influence and legislative experience, is expected to play a key role in strengthening the APC’s position in the State.

However, the NNPP has yet to issue an official response.

Kawu’s defection signal deeper cracks within the NNPP’s ranks, especially in Kano, where it made strong gains in the 2023 elections.

Senator Samaila’s defection adds to a growing list of political realignments currently unfolding across the country as parties prepare for future electoral contests.

Share