The Senator representing Kano South Senatorial District on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Sumaila Kawu, on Wednesday, formally defected from the Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kawu formally communicated his decision to dump his former platform for the ruling Party to his colleagues, in a letter he addressed to the President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, which he read on the floor of the Senate during plenary.

The letter is entitled “notification of defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) to the All Progressive Congress, the (APC) the only stable party in Nigeria”.

In the letter, Kawu said his decision to “bid goodbye to the NNPP is anchored on compelling and undeniable developments within the party, which have rendered the party severely divided and dysfunctional over the past months”.

The letter read in part: “I write this to the Senate President to formally notify the Senate through your esteem office of my defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and move to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in accordance with the provisions of section 68 (subsection 1 g) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended).

He pointed out that there had been growing number of litigations that have practically torn the party apart and left the structure fractured, noting that the crises clearly centered around issues of party disunity, factional leadership, and the legitimacy of its oppressions.

He said that there was no doubt, that these legal fireworks had not only eroded internal cohesion, but had also created parallel and conflicting authorities within the party.

He said that a further manifestation of this division was the existence of multiple factions, each with its own distinct party logo.

The letter read further: “This unprecedented scenario underscores the depth of the division and reflects a clear and public splintering of the party’s identity in both form and substance. If any of these circumstances, which in my respectful opinion, meet the threshold of a division in the political party, as contemplated under the Proviso to Section 68 of the Constitution, Subsection 1 of the Constitution, I have come to the firm conclusion that continuing my membership with the NNPP would no longer serve the national interest, nor the interests of my constituents, which I represent.

“Therefore, in the spirit of democratic accountability and in line with my constitutional right, I have moved to the All Progressives Congress, a national platform and international platform, which I believe will better support my legislative responsibilities and the aspirations of the good people of my senatorial district. I kindly call this notification to be read on the floor of the Senate for necessary record and legislative action.”

The President of the Senate, who was visibly elated about the defection of the Kano lawmaker to the APC said: “We don’t clap in the Senate, we can shake our heads”, describing the development as a “kind of earthquake”.

Akpabio also used the opportunity to woo some members of opposition parties like Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), Rufai Hanga (Kano Central), whom he said were lonely, urging them to consider coming to the APC, which he described as the largest party in Africa.

