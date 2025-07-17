Sen Karimi Foundation Launches Bursary Scheme For Kogi Students

The Senator Steve Sunday Karimi Education Foundation has launched a bursary scheme for students of Kogi State origin studying in public tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

A total of 3,000 students from the three senatorial districts in the state are expected to benefit from the scheme.

According to a statement released by the Foundation on Wednesday, 1,390 students from Kogi West Senatorial District will benefit directly under the Foundation’s scholarship programme.

Additionally, 1,000 students from Kogi East and 610 students from Kogi Central will receive bursaries under the Tinubu Support Group Bursary Award, also facilitated by the Foundation.

The bursary award, valued at ₦100,000 per beneficiary, will run from August 1 to August 31, 2025.

It will be recalled that Senator Sunday Steve Karimi, representing Kogi West Senatorial District, first announced the scholarship initiative in June while marking his second year in office, assuring it would cut across all three senatorial zones in the state.