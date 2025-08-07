Sen Kalu Thanks Ohafia Leaders, Promises Full Report On Constituency Projects

Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed deep appreciation to the leaders, stakeholders, and traditional institutions of Ohafia Local Government Area for the support and encouragement extended to him as their representative.

In a press statement released on Thursday from Kalu’s media office and signed by George Maduka, Senator Kalu acknowledged the strong bond he shares with the people of Ohafia and reaffirmed his commitment to promoting peace, equitable development, and progress across all communities in the area.

Reacting to a recent publication that listed some projects in Ohafia LGA, he said to had been attracted by Senator Kalu, the statement clarified that many other zonal intervention projects facilitated by the senator were not included in the report.

To address the omissions, Kalu’s media office announced that it is currently compiling a comprehensive, independently verified account of all projects executed in Ohafia.

According to the statement, the full report will be published upon the resumption of the National Assembly in September 2025.

The senator’s office urged constituents to remain patient and assured them of continued dedication to quality representation and sustainable development in Abia North.

Senator Kalu reiterated his commitment to the well-being and progress of every community within the senatorial district.

https://www.facebook.com/share/1AygozAa3X/?mibextid=wwXIfr