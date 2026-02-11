Sen Kalu Reaffirms Backing For Electronic Transmission

…Slams Misrepresentation of 5-Year-Old Video

The former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday, reaffirmed his position on the electronic transmission of election results, expressing both strong support for the Transmission process and disappointment that some people have misrepresented his past statements in a five-year-old video.

His comments came shortly after an emergency plenary of the Senate to amend the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Speaking after the session, Kalu affirmed his backing for the electronic transmission of election results from polling units across Nigeria.

He noted that the adoption of the amended Clause 60(3) now allows presiding officers to transmit results electronically once Form EC8A has been duly completed and signed at polling units.

“This means electronic transmission becomes the primary method where the technology is available and functional. However, where it fails or becomes impossible, the duly signed Form EC8A remains the valid and primary source of results,” Kalu said.

“This balanced approach strengthens transparency, fairness, and credibility in our electoral process, while ensuring that voters in network-challenged communities are not disenfranchised. Our democracy must work for every Nigerian, everywhere.”

Kalu’s media office also addressed the circulation of a misleading video purportedly showing him opposing electronic transmission.

The statement emphasised that the footage, which shows all Senators wearing face masks, dates back to the 9th Senate in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At no point in the 10th Senate, whether during public hearings, plenary deliberations, or executive sessions, has Senator Orji Kalu opposed electronic transmission of election results.”

“Senator Kalu, alongside the Senate President and many Senators across party lines, has consistently supported electronic transmission as provided for in Section 60(3)”, the office said.

Responding to questions from journalists, Kalu further elaborated:

“No, to the best of my knowledge, the 10th Senate has progressed very well. Even Akpabio himself, the Senate President, never opposed the transmission of results electronically. Ninety-five per cent of Senators supported it.”

“What they are circulating is from five years ago in the 9th Senate, when we discussed limitations like a lack of computers and power. I am surprised that people can be this cheap.”

“Even in closed sessions, I spoke for 15 minutes in support of electronic transmission. Nobody in the 10th Senate opposed it. The picture circulating is from six years ago and reflects the realities then, not now.”

“When a motion was brought to ‘transfer’ results electronically, it was a legal issue. The motion was withdrawn and replaced with ‘electronic,’ which the Senate adopted. Later, because of noise, some people did not hear the Senate President speak, so misconceptions arose.”

Tuesday’s Senate plenary saw lawmakers rescind and re-amend provisions of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to accommodate electronic transmission of results, without making real-time upload mandatory. The tension followed a review of Clause 60(3), days after a proposal to compel real-time transmission had been rejected.

After hours of debate, the Senate agreed that results may now be transmitted electronically after the Form EC8A is signed and stamped at polling units. Where electronic transmission is not possible due to network challenges, the signed EC8A will remain the primary source for collation and declaration of results.

The amended provision stops short of mandating real-time transmission but strengthens the integrity, transparency, and accessibility of Nigeria’s electoral process.