Sen. Kalu Mourns Rev. Ukpai, Describes Him As A Global Ambassador Of Faith

Former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned global evangelist, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, describing him as a spiritual icon, mentor, and global ambassador of faith whose life and ministry transformed millions across the world.

In a statement personally signed by him, Senator Kalu, who is the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District, said the death of Dr. Ukpai was a great loss not only to Abia State and Nigeria but to the global Christian community.

According to Kalu: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, a great man of God who dedicated his entire life to evangelism, spiritual renewal, and humanitarian service.

He was a true soldier of Christ whose ministry touched countless lives within Nigeria and beyond.”

He noted that Dr. Ukpai’s fiery preaching, prophetic ministry, and faith made him one of Africa’s most respected evangelists, adding that his legacy would continue to shine through the lives he mentored and the institutions he established.

“Dr. Ukpai was not just a preacher; he was a teacher, a bridge-builder, and a voice of hope to the hopeless.