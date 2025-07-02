Sen Kalu Lauds Tinubu, Dep Speaker For Establishment Of Fed Institutions In Bende

Abia-North Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, during plenary on Wednesday, expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing into law the bills establishing the Federal College of Education, Bende, and the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Bende, both in Abia State.

Coming under Order 41 of the Senate Standing Rules to make a personal explanation, the former Abia State Governor and ex-Senate Chief Whip thanked the President, his colleagues, and the leadership of the National Assembly for their support.

The Chairman Senate Committee on South-East Development Commission ( SEDC ) expressed his gratitude while assuring that his constituents will reward the President with their votes come 2027.

“I want to thank the Deputy Speaker in the House of Representatives, the entire Senate, and my colleagues who stood by me in pushing for these institutions.

“Most importantly, I thank Mr. President, who has always demonstrated that even when you don’t work for him politically, you can still benefit from his leadership, Senator Kalu said.

He added, “I am confident that our people will show their appreciation in the next election. Education is vital for our communities, and I thank everyone who contributed to this process.”

President Tinubu had on June 16 signed into law three education bills sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

The new laws establish the Federal College of Education, Bende; the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Bende; and the Federal University of Okigwe in Imo State.

According to the Deputy Speaker, the new institutions will provide quality education and research opportunities, particularly to address the educational needs of the Southeast region.

He explained that the Federal College of Education, Bende, will offer full-time courses and training in technology, applied sciences, commerce, arts, social sciences, humanities, and management.

Similarly, the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Item, Bende, will provide world-class medical education and training at undergraduate and postgraduate levels while advancing research in medical sciences, health policy, and healthcare delivery.