Sen Kalu Extends Condolences To Katsina Gov On Mother’s Passing

The former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, over the loss of his beloved mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari.

In a statement yesterday, Senator Kalu described the late matriarch as a woman of virtue, selflessness, and great wisdom, whose influence shaped generations of leaders.

He emphasised that her legacy of kindness, discipline, and service to humanity will forever be remembered. “The loss of a mother is an irreplaceable void, but her good deeds and the values she instilled in her children will continue to inspire many.

I pray that Almighty Allah grants her Aljannah Firdaus and gives Governor Radda and the entire family the strength to bear this loss,” Kalu stated. Meanwhile, the remains of Hajiya Baribari have been laid to rest.

She was buried after the funeral prayer, led by the Chief Imam of Katsina Central Mosque, Imam Gambo Mustapha, which took place at 4 pm in Radda, Charanchi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Hajiya Safara’u passed away on Sunday night at the age of 93. The matriarch had been bedridden for a long time.

