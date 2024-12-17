Sen Kalu Bags ‘Best Constituency Devt Award’ For 3rd Time

Share

For demonstrating consistency in erecting infrastructure projects within his Senatorial District, Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, has won the Senate Press Corps Award on Constituency Development for the Third time.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator emerged overall best among 108 of his colleagues to clinch the coveted prize at this year’s edition of the Senate Press Corps Award ceremony held yesterday at the NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

According to the Apex Media Body of the National Assembly, Kalu retained the award following his unrelenting record of executing critical infrastructure projects across Abia-North Senatorial District in addition to human empowerment.

The event had in attendance the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as the Chief Host, who was represented by Senator Yemi Adaramodu, and other distinguished Senators. This will be the third time the former Abia Governor will be carting home the award having won the 2021 and 2022 editions.

Giving reason for the honour, Chairman of the Senate Press Corps Mr. James Itodo emphasised that the lawmaker won the award again due to his sustenance in executing numerous development projects and empowerment programmes for his constituents.

Itodo added that the organisation undertook cognisance of Kalu representation, describing it as an effective and result oriented, particularly at the federal level, as the template of responsive and responsible representation since the introduction of the idea during the Fourth Assembly.

Owing to his infrastructural and human empowerment drive in his constituency, Kalu, who chairs the Senate Committee on Privatisation, has continued to rake in awards from reputable organisations.

Others include: “Honorary Fellowship Award” by the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN); “Progressive Leadership Award” by Pro-democracy group, Progressive Movement for Better Nigeria among others.

In 2022 Kalu emerged Best Senator of the Year in Constituency Projects Award by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Abuja Chapters.

In legislative actions according to OrderPaper.ng, Nigeria’s parliamentary multimedia platform, the 64-year-old lawmaker is rated highest amongst Senators from Abia State with 25 bills standing in his name and rated second amongst his former governor colleagues at the Senate using the 2019-2022 cumulative legislative year

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"