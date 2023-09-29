Sen. Jibrin Refutes Claims Of Betting Centre Altercation

Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho representing Kogi East Senatorial District, has strongly refuted allegations associating him with a crisis that erupted at a betting centre at Ajiolo Ojaji, in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Debunking the widely reported claims in a statement issued on Friday, the Senator described the situation as uncharitable and malicious.

Senator Jibrin, however, expressed bewilderment over the reason why certain individuals are determined to damage his reputation.

The lawmaker firmly maintained that he had no knowledge of the incident, emphasizing that there was no justification for him to have ordered any form of attack.

He clarified that, based on his personal investigation, it was revealed that the altercation originated as a dispute among friends at a betting centre, which later escalated into a violent confrontation.

The statement read: “It is with great disappointment that I respond to these baseless accusations, which seem to be a desperate attempt by some politically motivated urchins to tarnish my reputation and discredit my service to the people of our great senatorial district.

“I want to set the record straight and clarify the events surrounding the incident.

“Contrary to the sensationalized and false accounts that have been propagated, the incident in question arose from a disagreement among some friends at a betting centre.

“Regrettably, this dispute escalated into a violent altercation. My heart goes out to the victims of this unfortunate incident, and I extend my deepest sympathies to them and their families.

“Let me emphasize that I unequivocally condemn any form of violence or lawlessness. Such behaviour has no place in our society, and it is essential that we all work together to promote peace and understanding among our people.

“I implore those who seek to exploit this unfortunate situation for political gain to cease their efforts immediately.

“We must not allow divisive and malicious tactics to undermine the unity and progress of our community and I want to reiterate that I belong to everyone and will continue to work tirelessly to promote love, unity, and peace among my constituents and all Nigerians.

“During my visit to the victims of the fracas, I made a heartfelt plea to those who are attempting to use my name for political advantage to cease their actions.”