Sen Jibrin Donates N22m To Families Of Late Kano Athletes

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, on Tuesday, paid a condolence visit to the families of the 22 Kano athletes who died in a motor accident on Saturday May, 31.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Barau described the incident as tragic and announced the donation of N1 million to each of the deceased’s families.

The families of the late athletes received Barau and his entourage at the Gwagwarwa Juma’a Mosque in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Senate President said the loss is felt not only by the immediate families of the deceased and the sports community, but also by the entire people of Kano State and the country at large.

According to the statement, Barau was accompanied by the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Atta, and the Managing Director of the North West Development Commission, Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji.

The Chief Imam of the Gwagwarwa Juma’at Mosque, Sheikh Adda’u Aliyu, the ward heads of Gwagwarwa and Gama, Usman Aliyu and Rabe Isyaku, and other members of the community received the Deputy President of the Senate.

“We are here to register our condolences to you over this tragic and devastating incident that led to the loss of our brothers.

“We, therefore, renew our faith and accept it as the will of Allah. May Allah SWT grant them Aljannatul Firdausi and give you all the strength to bear these irreparable losses”, Barau was quoted as saying.

