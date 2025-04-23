Sen Imasuen Advocates For State Policing To Tackle Insecurity

Share

Senator Neda Imasuen, representing the Edo South Senatorial District, has called for the establishment of State policing as a solution to the rising insecurity across Nigeria.

Imasuen made the call during an empowerment programme aimed at supporting 100 Farmers from the seven Local Government Areas of Edo South, where they were provided with seedlings and essential training to enhance their productivity.

In his remarks, Senator Imasuen expressed deep concern about the growing threat posed by armed groups, particularly in the southern parts of the country.

He questioned the intentions of individuals from other regions, some of whom claim to be hunters but have raised suspicions due to their activities deep in southern forests.

“These people say they are hunters, but can there be more hunters than the southerners? I don’t think so. For you to leave your region and come deep into the southern forests and claim to be hunting is highly questionable. What do they do with the game they hunt? I don’t see a market where they sell their exploits. It’s confusing to me,” Imasuen said.

The senator pointed out that Nigeria’s current policing structure is inadequate to tackle the country’s growing security challenges, particularly in rural areas.

He proposed that state-level policing would provide a more effective solution, drawing attention to the success of regional security initiatives like the Amotekun Security Network in the western part of the country.

“State police would help us secure our homes, streets, and forests. As it stands, the Nigerian Police Force is overstretched and cannot cover every nook and cranny of the country,” he stated.

While acknowledging the complexities and potential risks associated with state policing, Imasuen emphasized that the benefits of such a system would far outweigh the challenges.

He also commended the efforts of the Edo State Government in reconstituting local vigilante forces to improve security in the region.

In addition to security concerns, Senator Imasuen highlighted the importance of agriculture in the fight against poverty and the country’s reliance on external food sources.

He stressed the need for Nigeria to prioritize self-sufficiency in food production, asserting that a nation unable to feed itself is in distress.

“A nation that cannot feed itself is in distress. We need to shift our mindset and think about what we can do to help our country grow. A feeding nation starts with individual efforts.

“If we can produce what we eat locally, we will reduce the strain on our markets and contribute to the economy,” Imasuen added.

The empowerment programme, which also included lectures on agribusiness, provided participants with strategic planning insights and guidance on proper care for seedlings.

One of the beneficiaries, Idemudia Osagie, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and vowed to make the most of it.

Former Edo State Commissioner for Transportation, Orobosa Omo-Ojo, praised Imasuen for his consistent support for his constituents and for taking proactive steps to address both security and economic challenges in the region.

Share