Sen Ifeanyi Ubah Laid To Rest In Nnewi Country Home

Senator who represented Anambra South Senatorial District, Late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah was on Friday committed to mother earth at his country home Umuanukam, Otolo Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

New Telegraph recalls that Sen Ifeanyi Ubah died in the United Kingdom (UK) while attending the graduation ceremony of his daughter.

Speaking at the funeral service at St Peter Clever Parish Umuanukam Otolo Nnewi, Cardinal Peter Ebere Okpaleke described the Denise of Ifeanyi Ubah as a lesson to those alive, adding that those alive should strive to leave exemplary lives while on earth in order to be remember when one is gone.

Okpaleke recalled the philanthropic life of Ubah, adding that he has always strived to touch people’s lives at all times and his life of service to humanity was exemplary for all to emulate.

Also speaking at the event is the Governor of the state, Charles Soludo who recalled his last moments with the late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah, regretting that death was not part of the discussions he had with him.

“I still remember when we met sometime in May and I asked him if it seemed he was nursing an ambition for something and he told me that he also would want to be part of it and he also said that the only way out is for Sir Emeka Offor to convene a meeting at our instance ”

“Then later Emeka Offor also re-echoed the same thing and we both agreed it was that meeting that we were still waiting for before someone sent me a message about his death and I did not believe it until a senator called me to tell me and I also called his wife and she confirmed it but that was not we discussed and agreed on and I ask him is this what we discussed?” he asked

Also speaking former Senator and Director General South East Governor’s Forum Sen Uche Ejwunife stated;

“You were an avatar, sports enthusiast, a rare gem committed to youth development whose kind comes only once in a lifetime. In you, we saw the true essence of leadership and true definition of kindness; not just in titles and positions but in words and deeds.

‘The impact you made and the lives you touched were second to none. You carried the burdens of your people with grace, always prioritizing the collective good over personal gain”

“As we mourn your untimely demise, we cannot help but celebrate the extraordinary life you lived. Your legacy of service, compassion, and excellence will remain a guiding light for generations to come.

“Your dreams for a better Nigeria, a more prosperous South-East, and a stronger Anambra State will not be forgotten,” she said

