Sen. Gyang Rallies APC Base In Plateau North

Former Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang, has embarked on a strategic engagement with stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos South and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas, urging party leaders and members to ensure massive participation in the ongoing APC e-registration exercise.

The engagement, which took place over the weekend, was aimed at strengthening the party’s grassroots structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Addressing APC stakeholders in Jos South, Senator Gyang described the e-registration exercise as a critical foundation for building a strong and formidable party, stressing that a robust membership base remains the backbone of electoral success.

He commended the commitment, resilience, and sacrifices of APC leaders and members in Jos South and Barkin Ladi, noting that their efforts have been instrumental to the growing strength of the party in Plateau State.

During the meeting, Senator Gyang formally informed the Jos South APC stakeholders, led by the forum chairman, Da Fidelis Dadieng, of his decision to contest the APC ticket for the Plateau North Senatorial seat in 2027. He assured them that, if given the mandate, he would leverage his legislative experience to deliver purposeful and impactful representation.

According to him, Plateau State remains a stronghold of the APC, expressing confidence that the party is well positioned to secure victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

Responding on behalf of the Jos South stakeholders, Da Fidelis Dadieng lauded Senator Gyang for the visit, describing his senatorial ambition as fitting given his pedigree and record of performance in the National Assembly.

He noted that Senator Gyang’s entry into the APC has continued to attract new members to the party and assured him of their prayers and goodwill.

In similar remarks, former Chairman of Jos South Local Government Council, Hon. Gideon Dangdareng, former Commissioner for Works, Pam Dongs, and Ngo Sarah Dalyop, among other party leaders, described Senator Gyang as a seasoned technocrat and outstanding legislator.

At the APC Secretariat in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Senator Gyang received a warm and enthusiastic reception from party executives and ward chairmen, who described his visit as a homecoming.

Welcoming him, the APC Local Government Chairman, Stephen Haruna, extolled Senator Gyang’s leadership qualities, describing him as a man of capacity, credibility, and passion for the welfare of the people.

Also speaking, the APC Youth Leader in Barkin Ladi, Chun Pam Shut, said Senator Gyang’s name has become synonymous with effective representation, adding that he deserves the support and encouragement of party members.

Across both local governments, Senator Gyang’s visit was marked by commendations and accolades, underscoring his growing acceptance within the APC as the party intensifies preparations for the 2027 political contest.