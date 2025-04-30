Sen Gyang, Lalong Sympathize With Victims Of Jos Main Market Inferno

Share

Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang, who represented Plateau North Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, has expressed deep sorrow over the fire incident that engulfed shops at the temporary Jos Main Market on Tuesday night, resulting in significant economic losses for traders, families, and the Plateau State economy.

In a statement issued in Jos, Senator Gyang sympathized with victims of the inferno, describing the destruction as monumental.

He called for immediate specialist intervention by the government to cushion the psychological and financial shock experienced by affected traders.

“The unfortunate incident underscores the urgent need for the Plateau State Government to strengthen the capacity and responsiveness of the state Fire Service,” Senator Gyang stated, emphasizing the importance of timely and effective emergency response mechanisms to prevent future tragedies.

Similarly, Senator Simon Bako Lalong, representing Plateau South Senatorial District and former Governor of Plateau State, expressed profound grief over the fire disaster, which consumed numerous shops and goods in the bustling market hub.

In a press release signed by his media aide, Makut Simon Macham, Senator Lalong described the incident as “a major setback” not only for the victims but also for the state’s economic wellbeing.

He urged both the State and Federal Governments to swiftly mobilize relief through relevant agencies to support the victims and help them rebuild their livelihoods. He further called for a comprehensive assessment and investigation into the cause of the fire to guide preventive measures in the future.

Senator Lalong also highlighted the emotional toll on those affected, advocating for psychological and trauma support services to aid their recovery.

“We pray for strength and resilience for all those affected by this unfortunate event and hope they find the courage to rebuild and recover,” Senator Lalong said.

The fire incident, which struck one of the busiest market areas in Jos, has sparked widespread concern and prompted renewed calls for improved emergency infrastructure and support for small business owners in Plateau State.

Share