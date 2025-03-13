Sen Gyang Celebrates Jonah Jang’s 81st Birthday

Share

Former Senator who represented Plateau North in the National Assembly, Sen. Istifanus Gyang, has felicitated with former Governor Jonah David Jang, who turned 81 years.

Senator Gyang, in his birthday message, recalled Jang’s remarkable life, legacy, and dedication to serving Nigeria and humanity.

Gyang described Jang as a father and elder statesman and expressed gratitude to God for the former governor’s longevity, good health, and immense service.

He noted that Jang’s life is a testament to the power of living a purpose-driven life, and his legacy continues to inspire future generations.

Senator Gyang also noted Jang’s remarkable career, which has been marked by numerous opportunities to serve Plateau State and Nigeria.

He prayed for Jang to remain strong and healthy and finish well, leaving an enduring legacy.

