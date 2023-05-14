Sen. Ekwunife Chides Labour Senators-Elect Over Senate Presidency Scramble

The Senator representing Anambra Central, Sen Mrs Uche Ekwunife has reprimanded the Southeast Senators and House of Representatives members including the Labour Party candidates elected in the last election for neglecting its presidential candidate, Peter Obi with his court case and focusing attention on who becomes the Senate President.

The Senator made the remark at the 32nd Annual State Conference of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, Anambra State branch with the Theme: “From Crisis to Preparedness: Future of Community Pharmacy Practice, at Awka during the weekend.

Ekwunife said, “I expected the labour Senators and House Members to walk out because they shouldn’t be part of the agitation for southeast Senate president.

“They should come out, go and show solidarity for their presidential candidate, and reject the position first if they are saying that the election was rigged than sitting in the house, negotiating for who will be senate president, negotiating who will be the Senator and leave their presidential candidate in the court.

“They were the products of the same election”.

“Advising, as long as they continue to have Labour Senators-elect and Labour House of Reps-lect in the house they have discredited the platform.

“So those people should leave first to go and agitate for their presidential candidate because they are the products of the same election”.

“she also promised, that all the projects she started must be completed, those projects are not zonal interventions, I attracted them as Ekwunife and I have the capacity to do it, so even if I am not there, I know by June I will not be there but I will complete those projects, I am a Nigerian and a major stakeholder in this country, so I will finish them”, she added.

Speaking during the welcome address, Anambra State Chairman of ACPN, Pharm Henry Iloh noted that this year’s conference is centred on preparing community Pharmacist in Anambra state for the future challenges in the profession and for them to embrace the new roles of the pharmacist in the community setting.

He added that the association will champion awareness creation to educate the people on the need to assess health through the proper channel.

Keynote Speaker, Pharm Ikem Odumodu MFR, FPSN, FWAPCP, expressed worry over the proliferation of non-professionals in the dispensation of drugs and expressed dismay over neglect. While calling on the regulatory authorities to take action for healthier community development.

However, advised rural dwellers to seek qualified pharmacists for the purchase of drugs as administered by the doctor.

Earlier speaking, CPC Committee Chairman, Pharm Chioma Chike Nwankwo in her welcome address, identifying some unprecedented changes evolving around human society such as pandemics, insecurity, and cash crunch said the collective efforts and handwork of members have helped to overcome these challenges, especially in community services.

Present at the events were the Director of Pharmaceutical Services, Anambra state, Pharm Madike Obum, ACPN National Chairman, Pharm Prince Adewale Oladigbolu, PSN Chairman Anambra state, Pharm Josephat Obasi, Pharmacy students from Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Anambra State University, Igwes and government officials.