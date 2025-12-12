Sen. Dickson Mourns Ewhrudjakpor, Says He’s Irreplaceable

The former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Seriake Dickson, has mourned the passing of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ewhrudjakpor died on Thursday, December 11, after he reportedly collapsed in his office in Yanagoa and was rushed to the hospital.

Reacting to the tragic loss, Senator Dickson, in a press statement issued on Friday, described the late Deputy Governor as irreplaceable.

The statement reads, Yesterday, December 11, was one of my saddest days. I was already gearing up to be part of the screening of the ambassadorial nominees as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs when I received a call about the medical emergency involving His Excellency, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor. I spoke with his aides and the doctors, then left abruptly and came home to monitor the situation until the inevitable was announced to me.

I have been saddened and heartbroken since his death was confirmed yesterday. We have lost a most selfless, dedicated, honest and loyal public servant and politician. I have personally lost a dependable, loyal and principled mentee who was committed to the causes we pursue in public service — service to God and humanity, and to ourselves the least.

Unlike others, Lawrence proved himself, especially at difficult times, as the ideologue I had mentored him to be over the years. I raised and mentored several, but Lawrence was the best. He was irreplaceable — formidable in intellect and learning, emotionally stable, mature and principled.

Since our paths crossed in the ’90s, I took him under my wing when he was a union activist. He drew inspiration from our interactions to pursue further education and was inspired to study Law after his first degree, which he took all the way to a Doctorate, even as a very busy man.

“When I became Attorney General, he was my P.A. When I was elected to the House of Representatives, he was my Senior Legislative Aide.

“When I became Governor, for almost eight years he served as Commissioner for Works, dedicating all his time and energy to executing landmark infrastructural achievements across the state, even during the crippling recession.

Then, by instance, I nominated him to run for the Senate, which he won. Later, I nominated him and the current Governor, who were then Senators. I pulled them out as Governorship candidates, which they also won. Lawrence remained in the engine room—dutifully carrying out his work and supporting the Governor without complaint, and with maturity and tolerance.

He was steadfast, even to the point of almost losing his office. When he was made, unfortunately, to choose between his office and his loyalty to me, he chose loyalty and went through a lot for the principled choices he made during the almost six years he served dutifully.

“There is no one who did not feel the impact of his service—his open-door policy and dedication, exactly as I taught them to do, and without betrayal to me or anyone. He listened to wise counsel and advice, which I was always available to give.

No one is more affected by his sudden loss than I am. It will be difficult to fill the void he has left in my heart, in the hearts of Bayelsans, of Nigerians, and of all humanity that encountered him. He followed strictly the creed I teach all my mentees: service to man and service to God, and to ourselves the least.

While we are devastated by this sudden and untimely loss, we must remain proud of his record of honest, dedicated, selfless, loyal and principled service to God and humanity to the very end. He will be sorely missed. In fact, I do not believe I can find any replacement for Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor.

I extend my condolences to his wife, with whom I have spoken several times since this tragic event, and to his children, whom I regard as my own — his son is even named after me.

“My condolences also go to his family and the Ofoni community; to the Sagbama Local Government Area and the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, which we represented and served; to his friends and associates; and to the good people of the state.

The family will announce, in consultation with the government, the funeral obsequies. I enjoin all to find time to join the family in praying for the soul of this good man to rest, and for the family to have the fortitude to bear this great loss.