Sen Dickson: Govs’ Defection Distressing, But PDP Isn’t Beyond Redemption

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, is a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and a member of the Senate Committees on National Security and Defence. In this interview on Arise Television monitored by BIYI ADEGOROYE, he examines the current security challenges in the country and crises in his political party, the PDP.

What do you make of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Benue State which has been a hotbed of attacks in recent times?

First of all, let me use this opportunity to condole with the people of Benue State and especially all the affected families. What has been going on in Benue, Plateau and many parts of the country is actually an assault on our collective psyche as Nigerians and as human beings. So, talking about the President’s trip there, well it’s good, but he should have done that much earlier. Anyway, he went there.

But the decisions and declarations (he made) there were not as forceful as some would have wanted. For example, the way some of us look at the issue that has been going on, it does not reconcile. It is an issue of pure criminality that is almost at genocidal level. People talk about cattle rustling and reprisal, but you can’t equate killing a cow with slaughtering hundreds of human beings.

There is one picture that is very poignant, I don’t know if you have seen it. The picture of a lady who was at the hospital with her child whose arm has been severed; who now looks away, in protest, even when government officials and security chiefs were there. I spoke with the governor myself. I know that some security people were there, unfortunate, these things are happening, but are they far-reaching enough?

What do you make of the incessancy of these attacks without a commensurate level of response of the government?

Well, I think the government is actually without a solution as it is now. I am not talking about this government alone. The Nigerian state appears unprepared for the sort of violence that people are unleashing on fellow Nigerians. The Chief of Defence Staff just said that there are some foreign elements coming in. These are not just criminals, but mercenaries, or actually commando units of foreign armies, trained elsewhere, well-equipped, well-armed and well prepared tactically. Sometimes, even more so than our army, and our system is completely unprepared for this.

Do you know that politicians are sometimes blamed for creating the environment for this kind of thing to take place?

I don’t think what is going on, the systematic killing and displacement of indigenous people that have been going on in Benue, Plateau and some parts of Southern Kaduna and so on and so forth, where the Chief of Defence Staff comes from (I think its abating there now), but the way it is going on in Benue for now is beyond farmer/herder clashes. These guys are well-armed commando units determined to wipe out communities.

But I wonder how much empathy do you have for the Nigerian Army which is obviously over-stretched and with the solution that has been proffered by the CDS, who mentioned infiltration by foreign fighters is due to the fact that Nigeria does not have proper borders?

I think that is a very valid point.

Do you share that view, will you vote for effort to fence Nigerian borders?

If that is what the CDS wants, I will support it. That is the topmost soldier in the country. Everybody knows that our borders are porous and we are surrounded by Francophone brothers all around, and with the crises in the Sahel, more so is the confusion in the former ECOWAS. We are actually at the receiving end of a lot of things that have an international dimension.

Look at the situation in the Lake Chad region, you know, the effect of climate change, where the lake is drying up and depleting sources of water and even of lurch pastures. You know, everybody is coming down, and then a crisis like the state failures that we have seen around the Sahel, makes Nigeria a very attractive state for mercenaries to come. So, I agree completely with the CDS. We need to rethink the state of security of our borders, and if he is suggesting that we secure our borders, by fencing or whatever way, I think we should support it. I will support it.

You made a very good point that it does not matter what you are doing, you have to be a life, secure your borders. You know, you talk about the woman…

Yes, pictures are very powerful and that picture tells the story of how the common people in Benue State, the victims of this massacre, this genocide, feel about it. The woman revealed lack of hope, lack of trust, lack of confidence…and that picture typifies defiance in the presence of the government officials.

It also shows incredible frustration that ‘you have let me down’…

That is correct. And you see, it is a combination of a lot of factors. Our policy on the border, we have to look at how we secure our borders, and the security and defence chiefs are there to work out the details. We hope that Mr. President will give accelerated attention to that, and then he will look for the money and if a proposal like that finds its way to the National Assembly, as a member of the Senate Committee on Defence, as a member of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, I will waste no time in supporting it and canvassing support for it as I have always done.

But beyond this, the President as the leader of the country needs to convene an urgent meeting with the governors. I have kept talking about this issue of ranching as a national security policy, and also as a food security strategy for the country as well. He established a Ministry of Livestock, which by the way should have been a Ministry of Livestock and Aquaculture, because, because you can’t deal with livestock and leave out aquaculture…

Which involves your people the Niger Deltans…

Of course. Anyway, where is the strategy? The CDS has said that the template was given for ranching in Benue State, it’s got to be a national plan. As we are talking there are skirmishes going on even in Enugu State, and other parts.

I can understand the point you are making, but I think what he was saying is to start in one place and see how it works efficiently and expand it from there…

No, properly explained and properly developed as a national security and food security strategy, no governor will oppose it. At the height of this famers/herder crisis, we implemented ranching in Bayelsa when I was governor. And we directed the herders to go to a particular place owned by the state. In fact, my successor made that a law.

When I was there, because of the recession we were managing, we didn’t have the resources to build the fences, to build all the facilities that we wanted to build so that everybody who came in with cattle would stay there and pay tax. And the herders were happy, because they were used to paying tax called jangalli in the North. They are willing to do so. So, it is not enough to do only in Benue. What of cattle that have strayed into Bayelsa, to Rivers, to Enugu states and other parts of the country?

We should have a national policy banning open gracing, but doing so in such a manner that will engage the herders, and build these ranches for them. Then we will stop these killings. We have to provide the ranches, otherwise…

Isn’t there a law that the National Assembly can make…

Well, unless you couch it as a national security issue. Our power to legislate may not cover ranching as such, because agriculture is on …

Or should it come as an Executive Order

That is why the President as the leader of the country has to engage the state governors, who by our laws, have the land, by virtue of the Land Use Act. And they will know how to provide the land, and then the CBN and the Ministry of Finance can be made to provide the money – if it is N3 billion or N10 billion, whatever the cost. The most important thing is to have these ranches built all over and with time, to have the private sector, and the local government councils to build ranches.

In Benue, for instance, that is very good for grazing, that can be a veritable business, to build four, five, six ranches, with the support and consent of the people. So that anybody who wants to do livestock business will take his cattle there and register. He will be protected. Government will even build a school there.

Look, as I said on the floor of the Senate one day when this issue came up, I said those herders who are herding cattle form Niger Republic, Chad up to Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and down to Bayelsa and Lagos, are victims of the Nigerian state as well. These are young children who don’t go to school, no access to former education, whether English, Islamic or Arabic, they are victim of the Nigerian State and all this education is all over the place. And if you build the schools for them around the ranches, and you create a way that cattle can be transported.

Look, how can cattle be competing with humans in FCT, for space? We are sitting in the FCT, there are some times when you move around, I am not talking of Benue now, I am talking about the Federal Capital Territory, here in Abuja, and I don’t know how the Minister of the FCT is dealing with that, because that is a major problem.

He is a member of your party, or you are not quite sure…

It is a major problem. That has to be dealt with. What I mean is that even in the FCT, we are not spared. So, we can’t be competing with cattle for space, no matter how valuable they are, there can be no moral equivalency between killing a cow, and in a revenge mission, wiping out a community. That is genocide (and it should be called by its name) that should be dealt with.

The CDS talked about fencing of our borders, so that is an issue. The President should convey a meeting with the governors and the security chiefs to work out the template and provide the finances. Then implement the national compulsory ranching, then our local systems are weak. Principally, the local government administration has collapsed. It doesn’t exist anymore.

The President, through his Attorney-General, approached the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court made a pronouncement. They have to follow it through, so that we can restore governance at that lower level where most of these things are going on. And fourthly, there has to be more presence and governance, real governance, by state and local government officials, in terms of dealing with communities and knowing what is going on, and relating and managing security with the DPOs and security officials in the local government and so on and so forth.

Then funding and training of the police is important. No nation can be secure, unless it trains and fund its Police. It is key. Action has to be taken, and taken now and we need to come together for this. We don’t need to politicise it, unlike what APC did all these years. When Boko Haram started, they made it a PDP issue, in the days of President Goodluck Jonathan, and played politics with insecurity, the economy and so on.

Now to the crisis in your party, the PDP. At least there was a cheery news that the former VP, Namadi Sambo, denied that he is defecting to the APC. That would have been a disaster for the party…

Former VP Sambo remains a very respected Nigerian leader not just a PDP leader, and personally, I was very relieved when I heard the news. I was trying to get him, and those around him told me he has dismissed it and I was very happy. It is a good thing to know that he has put that to rest.

But he is just one person, though a very influential one, but people look at what is happening in the PDP and they wonder, what on earth is going on? You have been chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum; you were chairman of the previous reconciliation committees…

I was chairman of the reconciliation committees appointed by five chairmen who served at different periods, and we worked together. I didn’t do it alone, we had a formidable committee and when we suddenly lost the 2015 elections, suddenly, because we though we were going to win, and then for the first time, a ruling party lost power to the opposition, so we have not recovered from it.

It was a shock?

Yes, real shock. But we managed, those of us who were governors; remember, when your party has the President, that is the rallying point, but we suddenly lost that. I want to commend, not just the members of the committee, but the resilience of the governors, and the members of the National Assembly and all members across the country. We recovered from that shock and when my committee with the support of other leaders reached out to the people, we managed to put our acts together. And if you ask me, we won the 2019 elections, we have the figures, the second term of Buhari, we won the election. I was deeply involved in it.

So, our resilience and commitment to the party, in spite of intimidation and everything, all of us who were governors at that time, never gave in to any intimidation. We all, and Trump said, stood by and stood fast. We stuck by our party.

And now?

And now, it is very distressing, I must tell you. Last week, a friend of mine, a Ghanian parliamentarian, who has visited me in Bayelsa and used to hear the people call me, Oforoma pepe, the great wiser; and he said ‘Oforoma Pepe, what is going on in your country, Nigeria? Are you all now going to the ruling party, is Nigeria becoming a one-party state?’ And I found it difficult to answer. So, you see, I want to make a plea to PDP leaders and leaders of the opposition parties. We can’t allow Nigeria to slip into a one-party rule. One party rule is tantamount to dictatorship. We can’t allow that in this country and it is a good thing that the President in his Democracy Day speech, to which I reacted on one bit, about Bayelsa which I felt strongly about; it was a well-written speech, and well delivered; and the President said it clearly that he is not working to achieve a one-party state. and threw the challenge to the leaders of the opposition.

But he said that you guys are doing it for him…

That it what it means, but it is a call to the opposition parties to put their house(s) in order. We are working on that.

The reasons I said this is people are asking, is there any hope for the PDP based on the attrition level, any hope for PDP in 2027? Is the PDP too put asunder to be attractive to any political coalition?

Look, the PDP is not beyond redemption. Does it have issues, yes. Every political party, including the APC does.

But these are fundamental issues, and as you said the APC has a rallying point, the President…

Yes, they have that. But you see, the bigger the head, the bigger the headache as they move along. The PDP challenge, which is what I tell our governors, who are, should I say the General Officer Commanding, when we don’t have the President, look, let me tell you, if the APC had lost the last election, remember they go a little less than 40 per cent of the presidential votes, what it means that the APC-led Federal Government is indeed, in fact and in truth, is a minority government. Don’t lose sight of that and you can see how happy they are to woo and welcome members of other political parties.

But, you see, the PDP’s challenges are minor. If party leaders can be honest, patriotic, governors put themselves together in a room, eye-ball to eye ball, and tell one another the truth; in the Working Committee, we sit down together and decide whether this party should die in their hands, or whether they should have the inglorious record of destring the party in their tenure, because the problems are minor.

Take for example, what I think the PDP leaders should, and we are in a small committee reaching out to them, is that make the concessions that must be made. The National Secretary that INEC says they said they are recommending, get him to sign and convey a proper NEC with the chairman; to the NEC, take the decisions. Already we have appointed the election and the zoning committees; ratify them and we go to the convention. At the convention, a new leadership will emerge and then you will a new PDP. And let me say this, Governors are very influential and we don’t want them to decamp, but it is sad that they are doing so, but I assure you that the most important question is are the people decamping?

