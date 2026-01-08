Sen Dachungyang Vows Stronger Push For Peace, Empowerment In Plateau North

Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Sen. Pam Mwadkon Dachungyang, on Thursday presented an account of his stewardship at the National Assembly, declaring that his mandate remains anchored on peace, people-focused representation, and sustainable development.

Addressing a press conference in Jos, Dachungyang said his emergence into the Senate during a by-election in February 2024 was by “God’s possible and practical intervention,” stressing that he has since pursued a five-point agenda centered on community engagement, youth and women empowerment, education, security, and effective legislation.

He disclosed that over 900 women and youths across the six LGAs of Plateau North have benefitted from empowerment programs involving agricultural training, starter packs, fertilizers, and special-purpose tricycles, despite not having completed a full budget cycle.

He also confirmed the completion of a Skills Acquisition Centre in Riyom to tackle youth unemployment.

Speaking on education, the lawmaker revealed that he offset WAEC and tertiary tuition fees for indigent students, including those at the Maritime Academy, Oron, and the Aviation College, Zaria, while also investing in sports development by sponsoring national cycling and badminton championships hosted in Plateau.

Dachungyang described insecurity as his “greatest worry,” noting that his behind-the-scenes engagements with security stakeholders contributed to the call for a National Security Summit.

He warned perpetrators of violence in Plateau North to desist, declaring his resolve to restore peace and revive tourism in partnership with Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

The Senator announced the sponsorship of two bills seeking to upgrade NVRI Vom and Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin-Ladi, to federal universities, while also disclosing his role as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tourism.