Sen Ashiru Advocates Ministry Of Religious Affairs

The Senator representing Kwara South Senatorial District, Arch. Lola Ashiru, has called for the establishment of a Ministry of Religious Affairs at the state level to promote harmony, peace, and ethical values among Nigerians.

Ashiru made the call while receiving the executive members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council, who paid him a courtesy visit in Offa, where he reflected on the role of religion in society and the need for government involvement in guiding religious practice.

According to him, the fundamental purpose of religion is to foster peace, love, equity, and harmony among people, noting that religion is meant to serve humanity and not the other way round.

“Religion is supposed to bring harmony among people. The essence of worship is not because God needs our praise, but because religion is meant to shape our values, our conduct, and our relationship with one another,” he emphasised.

The Senator expressed concern over what he described as the monetisation and commercialisation of religion, which, he noted, had begun to undermine its positive impact on society.

He observed that religious activities and doctrines dominate daily life in Nigeria, with churches and mosques attracting large followings, especially on Fridays and Sundays, stressing that such influence makes it important for government to pay closer attention to religious practice.

Ashiru said government support for religious organisations should go beyond physical assistance to include intellectual guidance and policy direction to ensure that religious teachings promote peace and development.

“It is important for government to give direction to religious teachings so that religion can truly play its role in developing the people and promoting harmony,” he said.

He argued that a Ministry of Religious Affairs would be more impactful than some existing institutions, including ministries overseeing chieftaincy affairs, given the central role religion plays in the lives of citizens.

According to him, such a ministry would help regulate religious activities, encourage interfaith harmony, and reduce negative practices associated with religious extremism and exploitation.

Ashiru added that deliberate government engagement with religious leaders and institutions would contribute significantly to social stability and peaceful coexistence in the country.