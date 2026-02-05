Sen. Anosike Lauds Gov. Uzodinma As Imo Turns 50

As Imo State celebrates its 50th anniversary, the Chairman of the Anambra-Imo River Basin Authorities, Sen. Emma Anosike, has congratulated Governor Sen. Hope Uzodinma for the restoration of peace and security in the state.

Anosike recalled the precarious security situation in Imo some years ago, saying that Governor Uzodinma inherited a state burdened with serious security challenges but was able to address the problem through the launch of Operation Search and Flush, an initiative that now ensures 24-hour surveillance across the state by a combined team of security agencies, as well as constant engagement and dialogue with traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other stakeholders in the communities.

He noted that Governor Uzodinma has been equipping security operatives in the state with operational vehicles and other state-of-the-art facilities, including communication gadgets.

“I wish to join the good people of Imo in celebrating 50 years of the creation of the state. What has happened in the past 50 years is testimony that the creation of Imo State was a step in the right direction, as it has brought development to rural areas.

“But beyond that, I want to specifically commend my brother, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who, in the past six years as Governor, has made a huge impact in the lives of the people through massive achievements in both urban transformation and grassroots empowerment.

“I dare say that Hope has surpassed the achievements of all previous governors of Imo State combined, in terms of rapid development, transformation, and fair appointments that ensure all communities are included. All well-meaning citizens, especially Imolites, are highly impressed with the measures taken by Governor Uzodinma to address issues of youth restiveness and insecurity, which he inherited from previous administrations,” Anosike said.

Anosike praised Governor Uzodinma’s governance philosophy, which centers on ‘Shared Prosperity’ and is anchored on the 3-Rs — Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Recovery, saying that through this, victims of leadership deficits in the state have been compensated with social amenities such as quality roads, health facilities, water, schools, and more.

He added that Governor Uzodinma has invested heavily in the welfare of the people, making Imo one of the best states to work in Nigeria, with a minimum wage of N110,000, alongside increases in pensions and salaries for doctors and other medical personnel.

Other notable achievements, according to Anosike, include: seamless payment of salaries and pensions through an automated payroll system; free bus shuttles; free medical services, including a health insurance scheme for serving and retired workers; provision of official vehicles for Permanent Secretaries; capacity-building and retraining of workers; elevation of staff whose promotions had been stagnant for over 12 years; and the introduction of a 13th-month salary — a first in Imo State history.

On employment, Anosike praised Governor Uzodinma for revitalizing moribund industries like the Ada Palm project, mining sites, and for significant investments in agriculture, which have empowered thousands of young people and women through skill-acquisition programs and start-up cash grants.

He also commended the Governor for various road projects across the state and, in particular, for deploying modern technology to address flooding in Owerri, the state capital, which had previously caused many landlords to abandon their properties.

Senator Anosike further lauded Governor Uzodinma for achievements in the economic sector, noting that data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Debt Management Office (DMO), and the World Bank show that Imo State under his leadership is the fourth-largest economy in Nigeria, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of N7.658 trillion, and is one of the best destinations for business and investment in the country.

He also highlighted that Imo State currently has the highest density of the hospitality industry, the largest palm oil plantation in West Africa, and the biggest natural gas reserve in the subregion, while the state’s real estate, particularly in Owerri Metropolis, is now among the most sought-after for high returns on investment in Nigeria.