Sen. Anosike Emerges Anambra APC Chairman

The former Senator representing Anambra North District, Chief Emmanuel Obiajulu Anosike, was on Tuesday elected Chairman of the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Anosike, who emerged through a consensus, has Chief J.C. Okeke as his Vice Chairman, while Chief Obi Okpala was elected Secretary of the party.

Declaring the outcome of the state congress, the Chairman of the Anambra Congress Committee and Returning Officer, Rear Admiral William Kayode (rtd), explained that, in line with Articles 14 and 20 of the APC Constitution, which stipulate the use of consensus in electing officers, Sen. Anosike and other elected members of his Executive Committee are duly elected.

“I, Rear Admiral William Kayode, as the Chairman of the Congress Committee and Returning Officer for the Anambra State chapter of the APC, hereby affirm that the Congress was free, fair, and credible, and in fulfillment of the relevant sections of the party Constitution. Sen. Emmanuel Anosike is hereby duly elected and returned,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Congress Harmonization Committee and Director-General of the South East Governors Forum, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, noted that the essence of “basketing” offices in this Congress was to elect credible members capable of driving the party to victory. She emphasized that the days when party executives held positions without competence are gone.

“We invited all stakeholders of the party at the ward and local government levels and agreed on basketing within the constitutional provisions of consensus to elect members who are capable and committed to the growth and progress of the party. We found Sen. Emmanuel Anosike and his executive members fit and proper to manage the affairs of the party,” she said.

Earlier, the party’s previous executive, led by Chief Basil Ejidike, was dissolved following a motion moved by Chief Olisa Metuh and seconded by Dr. Onuora Okonkwo, which was approved by a voice vote, bringing an end to that administration.

In his acceptance speech, Sen. Anosike described his election as a call to serve and strengthen the party, assuring that all members would be carried along in party affairs.

“We shall ensure that all members are included, and I guarantee all party faithful that this marks a new dawn for the party in the state. I also thank Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who has been managing the party in the South East. We, as a party, also promise to deliver His Excellency President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections,” he said.

In his valedictory remarks, former APC Chairman Chief Basil Ejidike, who served for seven years, urged party members to support the new Executive, noting that the party would continue to grow from strength to strength.