The Senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Anthony Ani, has introduced a bill to set up National Institute of Apprenticeship, Entrepreneurship and Vocational Studies, Onicha-Igboeze, Onicha Local Government Area, Ebonyi State.

The bill is titled: “A Bill for an Act to Establish the Nigeria Institute of Apprenticeship, Entrepreneurship and Vocational Studies, Onicha-Igboeze, Ebonyi State, to Provide for Courses of Instruction, Training and Research in the Advancement of Learning to Enhance Small and Medium Scale Business Development, Job Creation and Enterprise for National Economic Prosperity; and for Related Matters.

The bill has passed first reading on the floor of the apex legislative Chamber and currently pending to be read for the second time, when the lawmakers will subject it to elaborate scrutiny during debate on its general principles.

According to the draft bill, when passed into law, the institute shall among other things provide courses of instruction, training and research in Apprenticeship, Entrepreneurship and Vocational Skills and produce skilled entrepreneurs and middle-level manpower required by formal and informal private sector for national industrialization and economic development.

The institute shall also encourage and offer opportunity for trainings on and certification of apprenticeship, vocational skills and entrepreneurship suitable and adaptable to modern commercial and industrial needs.

It shall develop and offer courses and programmes for apprenticeship, vocational skills and entrepreneurship which emphasize employability, self-employment and adaptive technical competence for modern industrial and commercial application.

The institute shall make policy for adoption of technological solutions to aid the learning, training and application on apprenticeship, vocational skills and entrepreneurship.

Also, another function of the proposed institute is to collaborate with Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and National Council for Digital Innovations and Entrepreneurship (NCDIE) within the ambit of extant laws and other relevant agencies to foster the promotion of small and medium scale enterprises as well as technology-based enterprises among graduating trainees.

It will equally provide for both the public and private sectors alike, consultation services for Apprenticeship, Vocational Skills and Entrepreneurship and also sponsor educational programmes pertaining to Apprenticeship, Vocational Skills and Entrepreneurship and other related issues and.

It will disseminate to the public and industries any result of the research or studies in developments pertaining to Apprenticeship, Vocational Skills and Entrepreneurship.

The institute, if established will the statutory function to conduct research in Apprenticeship, Vocational Skills and Entrepreneurship and also collaborate with other similar institutions within and outside Nigeria for the realisation of its mandate.

The institute will conduct and participate in conferences, symposia, seminars, lectures, training courses and similar study arrangements that may enhance the activities of the Institute, and provide skilled training for the operators of Apprenticeship, Vocational Skills and Entrepreneurship; and carry out any other activity for the realisation of its mandate under this Bill.

On the powers of the institute, it shall have powers to establish such departments, divisions and units within the Institute as may be deemed necessary.

The institute also shall have power establish such posts or positions and make appointments; and provide for the appointment, promotion, discipline, training and welfare of staff of the Institute.

It shall exercise power to admit students for training and skill acquisition programmes and award Certificates and Diplomas, and demand from any student or any other person attending the Institute for the purposes of instructions, training and research, such fees as the Institute may determine.

The institute also shall exercise disciplinary control over the students for acts of misconduct as may be prescribed in the Institute’s Students Handbook as well as

acquire, hold, charge or otherwise deal with or dispose of movable and immovable property.

It shall have power to accept gifts, legacies and donations, provided the terms and conditions attached are not in violation of any of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the purpose and objectives of the Institute.

The institute when established, shall also have power to enter into contracts, establish trusts, act as trustees solely or jointly with any other person and employ and act through agents.

It shall erect, provide, equip and maintain libraries, lecture halls or residences, sports grounds, dining halls and other buildings suitable for the objectives of the Institute.

The proposed National Institute of Apprenticeship, Entrepreneurship In Ebonyi and Vocational Studies at Onicha-Igboeze, Ebonyi State, shall also have power to make gifts for any charitable purposes and make donations to professional bodies; and do all such other things which are incidental to the powers of the Institute.