Sen. Alli Hails Tinubu On Abass-Aleshinloye’s FCC Appointment

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has congratulated former Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Oyo State, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, on his appointment as a member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) by President Bola Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Media Office and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan, where Alli commended President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity afforded the former Oyo ALGON Boss.

Alli described the appointment as a well-deserved recognition of Abass-Aleshinloye’s commitment to public service and the progressive ideals of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He lauded President Tinubu for considering the former ALGON boss worthy of the national assignment, expressing confidence that his vast experience, dedication and track record of excellence would contribute immensely to the effective discharge of the FCC’s mandate.

The lawmaker said that Abass-Aleshinloye has distinguished himself as a grassroots mobilizer, community leader and bridge-builder whose service to humanity has always been anchored on fairness, equity, and justice.

“All Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious, or political affiliation, will benefit from the wealth of knowledge and administrative acumen Prince Abass-Aleshinloye will bring to the FCC. He has the capacity to foster national unity,” Alli said.

Alli also felicitated Abass-Aleshinloye on the occasion of his birthday, describing him as a dependable ally, steadfast progressive and passionate advocate of good governance whose life has been dedicated to uplifting others.

The Senator urged Abass-Aleshinloye to see his appointment as a call to serve all Nigerians, pledging his own support and that of other well-meaning stakeholders in ensuring that he succeeds in the new role.