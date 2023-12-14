Sen. Alli Empowers 1,000 Oyo Constituents On E-Commerce, Vocational Training

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South), has alleviated no fewer than 1,000 constituents from poverty, thus making them self-reliant through e-commerce and vocational training.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senator’s Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The two-day training programme held in Igboora and Ibadan respectively had its participants drawn from across the 99 wards in the nine local governments that make up Oyo South Senatorial District.

Alli said that the programme was aimed at alleviating poverty and creating job opportunities, describing it as a great economic tool to make constituents self-reliant, a move he said was to give back to the society who voted him into office.

“We sincerely believe those who participated in the two trainings will be able to use it in their different trades. It will allow some to start different trades on their own, with regard to e-commerce and vocational training.

We have about a thousand participants for the e-commerce and other two sets of vocational training. It is spread across the 99 wards in the nine local governments that make up the Oyo South Senatorial District.

“In the next one or two weeks, we are also going to distribute fertilizers to people of Ibarapa and the agrarian parts of Ido local government which is up to five wards making 35 wards,” he said.

Dr Chubby Egu, a Petroleum Chemist from Trato Nigeria Limited, said the training was facilitated to empower constituents and make them self-reliant, noting that “It will benefit so many of them because they would be able to start-up their business and generate income to take care of themselves.

“They will acquire knowledge to do a lot of things. It is a very good thing that our Distinguished Senator Sharafadeen Alli actually brought this to his Constituency,” he said. Alhaji Mojeed Olaoya, the APC Senatorial Chairman for Oyo South, described the Senator as a man of his word, a doer, and a wonderful representative of the people.