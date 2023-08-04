Sen. Alli Congratulates Olubadan On First Coronation Anniversary

Senator representing Oyo South, Sharafadeen Alli has congratulated the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun on the occasion of his first anniversary on the throne of his forefathers.

The lawmaker, who is also the Maye Balogun of Ibadanland, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen on Friday, described the royal father as a blessing to the ancient town.

He said that Oba Balogun’s ascension to the throne in 2022 has further confirmed Allah’s favour and blessings on him while appreciating the monarch’s contributions to the development of Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria at all times.

The Ibadan Senior Chief commended the Monarch’s contributions to the various interactions and discourse of national interest, noting that Kabiyesi has brought his wealth of experience laced with humility, as well as, compassion, to bear on Ibadanland and its environs.

“I am happy to be alive today to congratulate you as you mark one year on the stool of your forefathers. May Almighty Allah keep and protect the throne to the best of your wishes, and grant you long life and more successful service to our fatherland.

“Kabiesi, I join millions of Ibadan descendants home and abroad, friends, associates and other well-wishers to wish you a happy first anniversary on the throne of your forefathers as the Olubadan of Ibadanland,” Alli said.