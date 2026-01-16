Sen. Alli Congratulates Ladoja On Emergence As Oyo Obas Council Chair

Senator (Dr) Sharafadeen Alli (APC–Oyo South) has congratulated the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa 1, on his successful inauguration as the rotational Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

This was contained in a congratulatory statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, where he stressed that the ascension of Oba Ladoja to the leadership of the Council of Obas at this critical time would further strengthen traditional institutions and enhance cordial relationships among royal fathers across the state.

He described the emergence as well-deserved, noting that it was a recognition of his royal pedigree, wealth of experience, wisdom and enduring contributions to the peace, unity and development of Oyo State at large.

Alli, who is also the Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland, described the move as a step in the right direction towards deepening respect for traditional institutions.

According to him, the Council of Obas under the chairmanship of Oba Ladoja is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting peace, conflict resolution, cultural preservation and grassroots development across the state.

The Senator expressed confidence that the Olubadan’s vast experience in governance and traditional leadership would be brought to bear in fostering unity among traditional rulers and supporting government efforts aimed at sustainable development.

Alli prayed for wisdom, sound health and divine guidance for Oba Ladoja throughout his tenure, while urging him to continue to serve as a symbol of unity, stability and progress for Ibadanland, as well as Oyo State.