Sen. Alli Celebrates Kola Daisi At 93

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has congratulated renowned industrialist and elder statesman, Bashorun Kola Daisi, on the occasion of his 93rd birthday, describing him as a blessing to Ibadan, Oyo State, as well as Nigeria.

Alli, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan, commended the Bashorun of Ibadanland for his exceptional contributions to industrial growth, philanthropy and educational advancement.

He said that Bashorun Daisi’s commitment to humanity has positively impacted countless lives, adding that his generosity, humility and service to society have left indelible marks on the sands of time.

Alli, who is also Ekarun-Balogun of Ibadanland, said that Ibadanland and Oyo State in particular remain proud of the industrialist’s vision and accomplishments.

The lawmaker said that his vision and accomplishments had continued to inspire younger generations to embrace service, hard work, as well as dedication to communal development.

He prayed that Almighty God grant Chief Daisi more fruitful years in sound health, wisdom and peace, urging the younger generation to emulate his values of service, generosity and selflessness.