Sen. Alli Bags Ph.D In Leadership And Strategic Studies

The family and media aides of Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC–Oyo South) have congratulated him on the successful completion of his Doctorate Degree (Ph.D) in Leadership and Strategic Studies from the Federal University of Lokoja.

This is contained in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday, October 18, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

According to the family, the award was well-deserved, considering Senator Alli’s exceptional record of leadership, service, and strategic foresight in both politics and public administration.

They described the Senator’s latest academic achievement as a remarkable milestone that reflects his intellectual depth, discipline, and commitment to lifelong learning and self-improvement.

They lauded him for combining his demanding legislative duties at the National Assembly with academic excellence, noting that such a feat underscored his resilience, determination and passion for knowledge.

According to them, Senator Alli’s achievement further positions him as a role model to the younger generation, proving that true leaders must continue to learn, grow, and adapt in order to serve.

They lauded the Senator’s contributions to youth empowerment, community development and policy advocacy, describing him as a leader who consistently demonstrates integrity, empathy and vision.

The family and aides prayed that God would continue to grant Senator Alli sound health, wisdom, and greater accomplishments as he continues to render selfless service to his constituents and the nation at large.