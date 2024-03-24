Sen. Adeola, a template of quality representation

The people of Iwoye, Jabata, OkeAgbede, Moriwi, Okuta, Shanka, Ibogude, Ologede and Matale can now heave a sigh of relief, for the collapsed road connecting their various communities in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State has finally received the attention of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (aka Yayi). After several decades of reckless abandonment by successive administrations, Yayi has taken it upon himself to rehabilitate and construct the 16-kilometre road which has become a huge nightmare for commuters and other road users. This is another giant step forward in his unrelenting efforts to make life easy for the people of his constituents. It is, therefore, not surprising that Senator Adeola has become a household name in his Ogun West Senatorial District for philanthropy and effective representation.

For this latest phenomenal benevolence gesture, he will forever be remembered for the kind-heartedness he has brought into governance, prompting his intervention at every critical stage of the needs of his people. With this intervention, relief is well on the way for everyone. Already, work has commenced in earnest with the filling, construction of gutters and drainage channels for the free flow of water. So far, the rehabilitation is the single largest road project to be undertaken by any individual. This speaks a volume about selflessness, compassion, and commitment to the overall well-being of the people.

The significance of this road to the socioeconomic development of the area cannot be over-emphasised. Not only that, its successful completion will ensure safe, efficient, and reliable journeys, but also facilitate faster distribution of goods and services along this feeder road. It is obvious that without good road networks, distribution and other commercial activities cannot increase, even if the population keeps growing. Therefore, putting this road back in good shape will improve transportation efficiency, ensure smooth transit of goods and services, reduce vehicle operating costs, and increase fuel efficiency. It is needless to say the deliberate neglect of the road by the past governments has, over the years, negatively impacted the economy of the area, resulting in increased transportation costs and undue delays.

For those who may not be so familiar with the area of concern, this is the only road that connects Okeagbede, Moriwi, Matale, Okuta, Iwoye-Ketu, and Jabata. Due to the difference in nuances, they are categorised as Ketu (dialect)-speaking communities bordering the neighbouring Republic of Benin. All of these belong to the same geo-political zone (1) within Imeko-Afon LGA consisting of 10 wards. Due to the combined effects of the bad road and proximity to the Republic of Benin, almost the entire zone has been cut off from Nigeria. Until the recent intervention by Senator Adeola, the road had become impassable for motor vehicles. Instead, only motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, served as a major means of transportation with prohibitive charges. For instance, hitherto, a bike from KKB Junction (Imeko) to Okeagbede, a journey of about seven kilometres, was N500 per passenger. Under the new regime of subsidy removal, people now have to pay as much as N1000 for the same distance. Similarly, a ride from KKB Junction, Imeko to IwoyeKetu went up as far as N1000 before the increase in fuel pump price. Now, we can all imagine what people will be paying with the new pump price of petrol. It can only take a compassionate mind to know the hardship this must have caused the people and the decision to intervene by bringing succour to the area. Bravo to the people’s Senator.