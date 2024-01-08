Sen Abbas Breaks Silence, Says Nobody Gave Me Palliatives

Iya Abbas, the Senator representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly has debunked the rumours making rounds that the Federal Government gave senators food and money as consolation gifts to be given to their constituents.

Refuting the claims in a statement issued in Yola, the state capital on Monday, Abbas said he used his money to purchase the food and cash he gave out during the last Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

“As I speak to you, nobody gave me money or rice to share as palliatives to our constituents. It was a concocted fabrication aimed at tarnishing our image.

“If it is true, let the contractor bring the invoice for each Senator,” he said.

The senator emphasised that the reports were untrue and urged the people disseminating the “news” to provide supporting documentation.