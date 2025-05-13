Sen Abba Moro Congratulates Ortom, Others On PDP BoT Appointment

Share

Senate Minority Leader and representative of Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Abba Moro, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom; former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku; former Niger State Governor, Dr. Babangida Aliyu; and others on their recent appointments to the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In an official statement released on Tuesday, Senator Moro described the appointments as timely and well-deserved, expressing confidence in the appointees’ collective capacity to contribute significantly to the PDP’s internal restructuring and future electoral success.

He particularly commended the inclusion of Dr. Ortom, highlighting his governance experience, grassroots connection, and dedication to the core ideals of the PDP.

READ ALSO:

“I believe in the ability and capacity of Dr. Ortom and the other appointees to deploy their vast experience to better the fortunes of the PDP,” Moro stated.

The senator emphasized that the appointees, given their backgrounds and commitment to public service, will bring added wisdom, strategic value, and renewed momentum to the BoT, a key advisory and leadership organ of the party.

Reaffirming his loyalty to the PDP, Senator Moro pledged his continued support to the Board and the party’s broader repositioning efforts.

“Everything possible will be done to return the party to its winning ways in the nearest future,” he added.

Share