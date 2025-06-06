Seminary Urges Christians To Embrace Holiness

Share

The Provost of Mountain Top Theological Seminary (MTTS), Dr. Tunde Oyewole, has charged Christians to remain steadfast in holiness, uphold the sanctity of God’s word, and make meaningful contributions to society.

Dr. Oyewole made the call during a press briefing to herald the commencement of the Seminary’s Students’ Week, themed “Upholding the Sanctity of the Scriptures in a Changing World”.

The event, organised by the Student Council of MTTS, Lagos Main Campus, will run from Friday, June 6 to Tuesday, June 8.

He emphasized that Christians can only wield spiritual authority through obedience to God’s word, stating that true power lies in the scriptures.

“Talking about total empowerment of the Christian, the first thing you must know is the word of God. That is where your strength and power lie. There is no power beyond the word,” he said.

According to him, MTTS was founded 18 years ago to align with the vision of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), which is centered on the holistic empowerment of Christians.

“MFM says, ‘holiness within and without as spiritual insecticide.’ Just like insecticide kills pests, holiness within and without destroys demonic influences trying to invade your life,” he added.

“When the word is present and holiness is attained, cleansing has taken place — then you have authority over devils.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the MTTS Students’ Week 2025 Planning Committee, Rev. Akintola, stressed the need for unity among Christians. He outlined the activities lined up for the week, including a charity outreach to motherless and elderly homes on Saturday, a joint worship service at the MFM headquarters in Yaba on Sunday, a medical outreach on Monday, and a students-led seminar as the grand finale on Tuesday.

The seminar will feature prominent panellists including the Provost of West African Theological Seminary (WATS), Dr. Femi Emmanuel; CEO/General Secretary of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN); Superintendent of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Yaba, Pastor Anu Ojo; and Dr. Jeremiah Ajibola.

Commenting on the event’s relevance, Rev. Akintola said: “If you look at what is happening in the world today, you’ll see a lot of negativity creeping into the church. The question is: should we sit back and watch? That’s why we are addressing this critical issue during the Students’ Week.”

Share