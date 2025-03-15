Seminarian’s Murder: Bishop Berates Govt, Security Agencies

Share

The Catholic Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Gabriel Dunia on Saturday berated government at all levels and security agencies for the deteriorating security situation in Edo State.

Dunia, who regretted the death of the 21-year-old major seminarian kidnapped alongside Rev Father Philip Ekweli on the 3rd of March, 2025, expressed dissatisfaction with the efforts of the police in the rescue operation.

He urged the Government to take proactive steps to deplore the necessary resources to Edo North to secure the lives and property of the people.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Auchi Diocese, Peter Egielewa, Director of Communication, said Edo State has become a safe haven for kidnappers in Edo North operating at will while the people feel helpless and abandoned.

The statement reads in part, “We wish to announce the release of Rev. Fr. Philip Ekweli from the hands of his abductors. He was released at about 4.00 pm on Thursday, 13th of March, 2025, close to Amughe village, a few kilometres to Okpekpe town, North Ibie in Etsako East LGA of Edo Stat,e ending ten days of captivity in the hands of his abductors. He is now receiving appropriate medical attention.

“Unfortunately, however, the 21-year-old major Seminarian, Andrew Peter, who was kidnapped along with Fr. Ekweli, was gruesomely murdered by the abductors.

“The Diocese expresses sincere condolences to the family members of Andrew Peter, praying God to grant them consolation and strength in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

“Fr. Ekweli and Seminarian Andrew were kidnapped on Monday 3rd of March 2025 at about 9.30 pm from the priests’ rectory of St. Peter Catholic Church Iviukhua-Agenebode, Etsako East LGA of Edo State when gunmen attacked both the rectory and church, destroyed doors and windows and led them into the surrounding forests.”

Continuing, he said: “The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia, expresses ‘gratitude to all for the prayers and moral support received while Fr Ekweli and the Seminarian were held in captivity.

“He calls on the Government at all levels and Security Agencies to stop the deteriorating security situation in Edo North in particular and other parts of Edo State, which has now become a safe haven for kidnappers, operating at will while the people feel helpless and abandoned.

” He urges the Government to take proactive steps to deplore the necessary resources to Edo North to secure the lives and property of the people. Life has been hell for our people in recent times.

“People are not safe on the roads, in their farms and even in their homes. This is unacceptable when there are elected officials whose duty it is to protect the people.

“The chief shepherd is grateful to the Edo State Government for their sincere efforts in seeing the victims rescued, but expresses dissatisfaction with the response of the police in particular in the rescue efforts, urging them to put in place better measures to rescue kidnapped victims rather than leave the entire rescue efforts solely in the hands of family, friends and acquaintances of kidnapped victims.

“In the last ten years, Auchi Diocese has had six of her priests kidnapped, tortured and released, three attacked but escaped, and one (Fr Christopher Odia) brutally murdered and now seminarian Andrew Peter also murdered.

“May the souls of Seminarian Andrew Peter, Fr Christopher Odia and all those killed by kidnappers in Nigeria through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen,” the statement concluded.

