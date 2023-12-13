Semifinalists emerge in Rainoil Grandslam Tennis

After about five days of intense competition, semifinalists have emerged in the annual Rainoil Grandslam Tennis tournament taking place at the Tennis section of Ikoyi Club 1938. The singles A and B cadres will have players filling out today for the semifinal showdown. A total of 16 players who started the event in Singles A are now reduced to four, just as 32 players who started in Singles B are reduced to four. The ladies’ singles also had a 16-draw format.

The chairman of the tennis section, Akeem Mustafa, told our correspondent that the competition had been very stiff. “I must say the form of many members in this edition is a surprise to me because we have witnessed a great display so far and we expect more in the final stages,” he said. Defending champion Adestitu Da Silva is one of those still in the race as just two finalists will emerge from Singles A and B after today The final of the event which started on December 7 is Saturday December 16