Semifinalists Emerge At Zenith/ NBBF Women’s Basketball League

Defending champions of the Zenith Bank/ NBBF Women’s Basketball League, MFM and three others have secured their place in the semifinal stage of the 2025 season after defeating Titans 57-32 to make it two wins from three games. MFM lost their first game of the finals against the Dolphins.

Earlier yesterday, the Dolphins confirmed the elimination of the Customs Women’s Basketball team, after thrashing them 79-45 points to make it a flawless group game as they won all their games in the group, with Customs losing all three games.

Royal Aces also made it to the final four with a 40-37 points win against Bayelsa Blue Whales, while First Bank completed the number of teams that will be playing in the semifinal as the battle for the new prize money of N7.5m takes a step higher. The semifinal games are expected to take place at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

According to sponsors, Zenith Bank, they are impressed with the level of competition at this year’s tournament, with teams also fighting so hard to be the winner of the renewed and enlarged prize money. The Group Managing Director (GMD) and CEO of Zenith Bank, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, who promised to be physically present during the final, further reiterated the financial institution’s commitment to supporting sports, especially women’s basketball in Nigeria.

”This year’s edition has been very exciting because I am also following the proceedings. We expect a great final in Lagos, and I believe fans will enjoy the skills to be exhibited by these players,” Adaora said.