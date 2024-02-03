Semifinal Ticket, Boost to Nigerians –Duke Udi

Ex-international, Duke Udi, has described the victory and qualification of the Super Eagles to the semifinal stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire as a boost to the citizens of the country.

Speaking with our correspondent, the former midfielder said with the situation in the country, especially the hardship and security issues, it is good that the team continues to make Nigerians happy.

“I am happy that we won the game because Nigerians are happy with victory,” he said. “The situation in the country is nothing great at the moment and there is a need to see something that will make the people take the hardship off their mind.

“We can get to the final but I don’t want us to meet South Africa because they are a very tactical side and it will be difficult for us to beat them.”

Nigeria defeated Angola 1-0 in the first quarterfinal game of the AFCON with Ademola Lookman scoring the only goal of the game in the first half to send Nigeria to the semifinal stage of the competition.