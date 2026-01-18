Semi- Final Not Just Enough For Nigeria At AFCON –Adeniyi

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, has said getting to the semifinal of the Africa Cup of Nations is not just enough for the Super Eagles, saying it would have been the best moment to play in the final

With Nigeria beating Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the third-place match, the newly elected president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation said the expectations from Nigeria were the title, but the team must make do with the bronze medal.

“Getting to the final is the basic minimum that I think Nigerians expect, especially after we crashed out of the World Cup,” he said.

“With those circumstances, avoidable circumstances as they may be, naturally, Nigerians expect that we would have AFCON to redeem their image.

It was kind of a redemption expectation. “Before, we used to see AFCON as a kind of birthright, that we are the Giant of Africa.

Playing in the semifinal was not just enough for us in AFCON. We’ve always thought that we should be knocking on the doors of Egypt, Cameroon and see how we can close the gap between us.

“It’s very logical that Nigerians were expecting that we would be in the final, and like I’ve always said, being in the final of AFCON means that at one time or another you have to show that you’re better than the host.

“We had to succumb to circumstances, which we did, and that is quite unfortunate. But then there are some learning points for us that provide us an opportunity for learning, which we take out of this tournament.”