Seme Customs Generates N743m In February

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command on Sunday announced that its recorded a major success in revenue generation, trade facilitation, and anti-smuggling operations for February 2025.

Speaking at a media briefing at the ECOWAS Joint Border Post on Thursday, March 13, 2025, the Customs Area Controller, Ben Oramalugo, announced that the command collected a total revenue of ₦743,728,652.16.

He attributed this success to strategic restructuring, officer redeployment, and reinforced border security measures, which have enhanced efficiency and curbed revenue leakages.

The command also facilitated the export of over 25,000 metric tonnes of goods, transported in 806 trucks, with a Free on Board (FOB) value of ₦7.85 billion, approximately $4.99 million.

The Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) payment for the month stood at ₦39.26 million, while the total surcharge amounted to ₦2.43 million.

In its intensified anti-smuggling efforts, the command intercepted a range of contraband goods, including 444 parcels of cannabis sativa, 181 packs of tramadol, 600 bottles of codeine syrup, and 240 kegs of petrol.

Other seized items included 1,809 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 17 sacks of used shoes, 56 bales of used clothes, and 203 pieces of used tyres.

The total duty-paid value of the confiscated goods was estimated at ₦2.67 million.

Oramalugo reaffirmed the command’s commitment to tightening enforcement, collaborating with stakeholders, and adopting innovative strategies to curb smuggling and improve revenue collection.

He stated that efforts would continue to focus on promoting seamless trade facilitation through partnerships with traditional rulers and security agencies.

During the briefing, he formally handed over the seized cannabis to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), represented by Owen Dinneys, in compliance with inter-agency collaboration protocols. The NDLEA official assured that investigations would be carried out and those involved in the crime brought to justice.

With these achievements, the Seme Area Command remains dedicated to securing Nigeria’s borders, preventing illegal trade, and fostering economic growth through effective customs operations.

