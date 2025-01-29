SEMA: Zulum Appoints Abdullahi Isa Acting Director General

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the appointment of Ali Abdullahi Isa as the acting Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Zulum’s Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, released a statement on Wednesday announcing the appointment.

Ali Abdullahi, who hails from Biu LGA in the southern part of Borno State, started his career as an Audit Assistant in 1991. He rose to the rank of Chief Administrative Officer Audit and was posted to Government House as Assistant Director of Administration in 2017.

He was the Director of Research and Statistics at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) until this appointment.

The statement added that Zulum urged the new Director General to use his wealth of experience in humanitarian service to steer the agency’s affairs for the benefit of the Borno people.

While congratulating the newly appointed DG, Zulum extends gratitude to the outgoing Director General, Dr Barkindo Mohammed Saidu, for his service to the people of Borno and directs him to report to the office of the Head of Service immediately.

